Spoiler On Men’s Owen Hart Tournament Qualifier Announced at AEW Dark Taping

A men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament qualifying match was announced during Sunday’s AEW Dark taping. As you can see below, it was announced during the taping that Dante Martin will face Rey Fenix in a qualifying match for the tournament.

There’s no word on when the match will take place yet. This is Fenix’s first match back in AEW since he returned on last week’s AEW Dynamite. Whoever wins will join Darby Allin, Adam Cole, Samoa Joe, Kyle O’Reilly, Dax Harwood, and the winner of Jeff Hardy vs. Bobby Fish on this week’s Dynamite in the tournament.

The men’s and women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments will both culminate at AEW Double or Nothing on May 29th.