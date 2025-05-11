wrestling / News
Spoiler on War Chamber Match Taped Before MLW Azteca Lucha Tonight
May 10, 2025 | Posted by
Prior to tonight’s Azteca Lucha event, MLW taped a War Chamber match in Chicago for a future broadcast. PWInsider reports the match featured Alex Kane, Matt Justice, Paul London & Mr. Thomas vs. CW Anderson, Brock Anderson & Bobby Fish & Brett Ryan Gosselin. It is expecte to air in a few weeks.
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Jarrett Says Early 2010 Marked Beginning of the End for TNA’s Original Foundation
- R-Truth Recalls Smoking On WWE TV After Vince McMahon Caught Him Smoking Backstage
- Bully Ray Blames The Rock for the John Cena Heel Turn Not Living Up To Expectations
- More Backstage Details on WWE Crown Jewel Perth, WarGames Returning for Survivor Series