Spoiler on War Chamber Match Taped Before MLW Azteca Lucha Tonight

May 10, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MLW War Chamber Image Credit: MLW

Prior to tonight’s Azteca Lucha event, MLW taped a War Chamber match in Chicago for a future broadcast. PWInsider reports the match featured Alex Kane, Matt Justice, Paul London & Mr. Thomas vs. CW Anderson, Brock Anderson & Bobby Fish & Brett Ryan Gosselin. It is expecte to air in a few weeks.

