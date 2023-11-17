Spoiler On Name Not Set To Be AEW Full Gear Signing

AEW is set to announce a new signing at Full Gear on Saturday, and a new report has a spoiler on one person it won’t be. As reported, Tony Khan announced on Wednesday that a new star will sign their contract at the PPV, naming it as “one of the world’s best wrestlers, a pro who is known + respected by virtually every AEW fan.” While there’s a lot of speculation on who it might be, Fightful Select reports that several people in the company have said it won’t be Mercedes Mone.

MOne has not been seen on TV since her All In appearance and despite some rumors she might have appeared at AEW Grand Slam, the report notes that was never realistically in the plans. Mone has been out of action with an injury since May and the site reports she was still in a boot as of the week before All In. There are plans for AEW to work with Mone, but there’s no word on when.