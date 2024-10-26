– It looks like yet another match has been added to WWE Crown Jewel 2024 during last night’s TV taping for the November 1 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. PWInsider reports that a six-man tag team match has been added to the premium live event, with the old Bloodline members of Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso reuniting to face The Bloodline.

It’s not yet been specified which three members of The Bloodline they will face. This now brings the total card for of the premium live event to seven matchups.

WWE Crown Jewel 2024 goes down on Saturday, November 2. The event will be held at the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and it will be broadcast live on Peacock. Here’s the updated lineup based on the newly revealed spoilers:

* WWE Men’s Crown Jewel Championship Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther

* WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Championship Match: Nia Jax vs. Liv Morgan

* WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight vs. Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson vs. IYO SKY & Kairi Sane

* Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso vs. The Bloodline

* Bronson Reed vs. Seth Rollins

* Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton