Spoiler On New Match Set For AEW Double Or Nothing

A new report has a spoiler on another match set for AEW Double or Nothing. PWInsider reports that it was announced during the post-Dynamite AEW Collision taping that Paragon will battle the Don Callis Family at Sunday’s PPV.

The report did not mention which members of either side will be in action. Double Or Nothing takes place on Sunday, while Collision airs on Thursday instead of the usual Saturday due to the NHL Playoffs.