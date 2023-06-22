wrestling / News

Spoiler On New Match For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

June 22, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II Image Credit: AEW

A new match for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door was announced at the AEW Rampage taping. As noted in the spoiler results, it was announced that Adam Cole will face Tom Lawlor at Sunday’s PPV.

Lawlor last competed for NJPW at Collision in Philadelphia on April 16th and was a 2022 G1 Climax 32 participant.

