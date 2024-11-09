wrestling / News

Spoiler On Nick Aldis’ Announcement For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

November 8, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Nick Aldis Cathy Kelley Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, Nick Aldis revealed that he had a ‘exciting, history-making’ announcement for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

Fightful Select reports that Aldis will announce a brand new championship for WWE. It will be the Women’s United States Championship, according to WrestleVotes.

