Spoiler Note On Feud Kicking Off On AEW Rampage

A new report has a spoiler for a feud that will start at this week’s AEW Rampage: Grand Slam. As noted in last night’s spoilers from the taping, Ortiz and Santana has an interaction suggesting a feud starting between them. Fightful Select reports that while the two no longer get along, their recent public shots at each other on social media were done to play into the feud.

Ortiz and Santana have had issues since early 2022, though the details on the matter have been kept quiet. Eddie Kingston has also had issues with Santana and has still reportedly been verbal about the matter since Santana returned, but has been open to working with him.

Santana and Ortiz reunited to be part of the Stadium Stampede match at AEW All In, with Santana announcing on Rampage earlier this month that he was heading into the singles division.