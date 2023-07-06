wrestling / News
Spoiler Note on Main Event for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV
July 6, 2023 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that the tag team match for The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley) vs. Lio Rush and Nick Aldis will headline tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The broadcast starts on AXS at 8:00 pm EST.
