Spoiler Note on Main Event for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV

July 6, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling 20 Years Logo, Against All Odds D'Lo Brown Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

PWInsider reports that the tag team match for The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley) vs. Lio Rush and Nick Aldis will headline tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The broadcast starts on AXS at 8:00 pm EST.

