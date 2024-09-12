wrestling / News

Spoiler Note on Main Event for Tonight’s TNA Impact

September 12, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
PWInsider reports that tonight’s edition of TNA Impact will be headlined by The Hardys (Matt and Jeff Hardy) vs. Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards. The show starts at 8:00 pm EST on AXS TV.

