wrestling / News
Spoiler Note on Main Event for Tonight’s TNA Impact
September 12, 2024
– PWInsider reports that tonight’s edition of TNA Impact will be headlined by The Hardys (Matt and Jeff Hardy) vs. Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards. The show starts at 8:00 pm EST on AXS TV.
