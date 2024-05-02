wrestling / News

Spoiler Note on Main Event for Tonight’s TNA Impact

May 2, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TNA Impact Logo Next Week Image Credit: TNA

PWInsider reports that Jordynne Grace vs. Miyi Yamashita for Gracec’s TNA Knockouts Title will headline tonight’s edition of TNA Impact on AXS TV. The broadcast starts later tonight at 8:00 pm EST.

TNA Impact, Jeffrey Harris

