News
Spoiler Note on Main Event for Tonight’s TNA Impact
May 2, 2024
– PWInsider reports that Jordynne Grace vs. Miyi Yamashita for Gracec’s TNA Knockouts Title will headline tonight’s edition of TNA Impact on AXS TV. The broadcast starts later tonight at 8:00 pm EST.
