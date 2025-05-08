wrestling / News

Spoiler Note on Main Event for Tonight’s TNA Impact

May 8, 2025
Image Credit: TNA

PWInsider has details on the main event of tonight’s edition of TNA Impact. Tonight’s show will reportedly be headlined by Steve Maclin vs. Eric Young’s Dog Collar Match. Tonight’s show airs on AXS TV starting at 8:00 pm EST.

