Spoiler Note on Debut for AEW Dark TV Tapings
– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar and Cruiserweight champion Tony Nese made an appearance on last night’s AEW Dynamite. He appeared as a guest in attendance for the show. Now, it looks like he’s going to be wrestling for AEW in a certain capacity, as he made his AEW in-ring debut during today’s AEW Dark TV tapings in Orlando, Florida.
Fan tweets have revealed that Nese worked today’s AEW Dark tapings and had a singles match against Fuego Del Sol. You can view those images of Nese at the tapings below.
Full spoiler results from the Dark TV tapings are not yet available. Tony Nese was released by WWE last June, and he became a free agent in September.
The premier athlete @TonyNese #AEWDark pic.twitter.com/CZIFswfBM5
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) October 24, 2021
Tony Nese makes his AEW in-ring debut against Fuego del Sol in the best match of the session thus far. #AEWDark pic.twitter.com/AiF4HfZyPN
— Showcase of the Kimmortals (@HurriOwl) October 24, 2021
