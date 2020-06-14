Spoiler Note on Undertaker: The Last Ride Chapter 4

– According to PWInsider, the latest episode of Undertaker: The Last Ride reveals that The Undertaker had originally planned to retire following his tag team match with Roman Reigns against Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon at Extreme Rules 2019. The event took place on July 14, 2019.

The new episode, which is now available on demand on the WWE Network, shows that initially Undertaker almost pulled out of his Extreme Rules match since he was injured in his match with Goldberg at Super ShowDown the previous month. After the Extreme Rules tag team match, The Undertaker felt gooda bout the match going well. As a result, he informed Vince McMahon after the match that was his final match and he was done as an in-ring performer.

McMahon informed The Undertaker that he looked good in the match and had great timing. The Undertaker agreed but told McMahon that his body just wasn’t up for any longer. McMahon then responds to him using his real name, “Mark, I’ll follow your lead.”

The Undertaker later opted to return to the ring, making an appearance during the Gauntlet Match at Super ShowDown 2020 last February in Saudi Arabia.

The end of Chapter 4 for The Last Ride shows he Undertaker backstage walking alongside AJ Styles. The Undertaker later says that the door on his in-ring career might not actually be closed like he originally thought. This will lead into Chapter 5, which looks like it will focus on The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles in their Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36.