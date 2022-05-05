wrestling / News

Spoiler Notes for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling & Under Siege

May 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling Under Siege Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Per PWInsider, the Monster’s Ball match featuring PCO vs. Jonah will be the main event for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Additionally, another match for this weekend’s Under Siege show is expected to be announced later tonight.

The report also has an update on the recent teases by Impact for EGV. The plan is to reportedly have a reveal this weekend for EGV at Under Siege.

