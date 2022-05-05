wrestling / News
Spoiler Notes for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling & Under Siege
May 5, 2022 | Posted by
– Per PWInsider, the Monster’s Ball match featuring PCO vs. Jonah will be the main event for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Additionally, another match for this weekend’s Under Siege show is expected to be announced later tonight.
The report also has an update on the recent teases by Impact for EGV. The plan is to reportedly have a reveal this weekend for EGV at Under Siege.
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle On Similarities Between AJ Styles & Shawn Michaels, His Favorite TNA Match With Styles
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Formation Of Evolution In WWE, Reaction To Randy Orton & Batista’s Involvement
- Tessa Blanchard Comments On Rumors Of Falling Out With WOW – Women of Wrestling
- Booker T on Ronda Rousey Forgetting Parts of Her Match Layouts, Rousey Taking Losses Now