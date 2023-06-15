Spoiler Notes For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

A new report has a few spoiler notes for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports the following is set for tonight’s show:

* Two matches will be announced for the company’s Australia tour that takes place on June 30th and July 1st, which will stream on FITE.

* The opening promo featuring The Motor City Machine Guns will set up tonight’s main event match.

* The storyline between Bully Ray and Scott D’Amore will be featured on tonight’s show.