wrestling / News
Spoiler Notes For Tonight’s SmackDown
March 24, 2023 | Posted by
A new report from Fightful Select has revealed a few spoilers for the upcoming WWE SmackDown show, as seen below:
– The IC Title bout has a contract signing segment planned for inclusion.
– Street Profits are on the schedule for attendance at the show.
– The KO Show has been in the plan to occur for tonight also.
More Trending Stories
- Update On Plans For Ronda Rousey At Wrestlemania 39
- Steve Austin On If He Ever Considered Returning to Face John Cena, Says It Would Have Been a Highlight
- Joy Giovanni Recalls Working With Big Show In WWE, Being Locked in Trunk of JBL’s Limo
- CM Punk Shares, Deletes Post Saying He Wasn’t Cleared To Wrestle Jon Moxley In August, Calls Chris Jericho & Dave Meltzer Liars