wrestling / News

Spoiler Notes For Tonight’s SmackDown

March 24, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
WWE SmackDown logo Image Credit: WWE

A new report from Fightful Select has revealed a few spoilers for the upcoming WWE SmackDown show, as seen below:

– The IC Title bout has a contract signing segment planned for inclusion.

– Street Profits are on the schedule for attendance at the show.

– The KO Show has been in the plan to occur for tonight also.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, WWE Smackdown, Jack Gregory

More Stories

loading