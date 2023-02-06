Spoiler Notes For Tonight’s WWE Raw

A new report has a few minor spoilers for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that Dexter Lumis, Street Profts, Maximum Male Models, MVP, Omos, JBL, Baron Corbin, Bayley, IYO SKY, Damian Priest, Elias, Piper Niven, Carmella, Michin, and Candice LeRae are all set for tonight’s show.

The site also notes that Dexter Lumis will “unveil a drawing” on tonight’s show, and that there will be an angle where a wrestler is on crutches which may be Dakota Kai considering last week’s angle where Lynch wrapped a chair around her leg, though that is not confirmed.

In addition, PWInsider reports that Brock Lesnar, Lita, Edge and Beth Phoenix are backstage at Raw. Lita was filming content for WWE’s A&E programming. Edge and Phoenix are set to regularly appear on Raw leading into Elimination Chamber.

Raw airs tonight live on USA Network.