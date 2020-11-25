Spoiler Notes From This Week’s WWE Main Event

– A ThunderDome virtual audience member on Twitter has leaked some spoilers for this week’s edition of WWE Main Event, which will be available tomorrow (Nov. 26) on Hulu. The ThunderDome viewers saw the new Main Event episode ahead of this week’s live Raw broadcast on the USA Network.

According to the spoilers, Retribution appears for a Miz TV segment. The Gobbledy Gooker makes an appearance during the segment.

Later in the show, Jeff Hardy faces Ricochet. Elias performs on the entrance stage for the entire match while Hardy vs. Ricochet is taking place. So, it appears the Hardy vs. Elias feud is continuing.

The new episode of WWE Main Event will be released tomorrow on the Hulu service.