Spoiler Notes From WWE NXT Taping

WWE held an NXT taping tonight for the next two weeks, and a few notes from the taping are online. Fightful Select reports the following notes from the taping:

* Fallon Henley vs. Tiffany Stratton is set to open the show.

* The NXT North American Championship match will see Dragon Lee defend against Joe Coffey and Charlie Dempsey.

* A match is set between Tatum Paxley and Nikkita Lyons

* Ilja vs. Holland will main event the first show.

* The second show will open with Bronco Nima vs. Lucien Price.

* Nathan Frazer vs. Bron Breakker will take place on the second show

* Eddy Thorpe vs. Dijak will main event the second episode.