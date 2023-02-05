More Spoiler Notes From MLW SuperFight Tapings

A new report has some additional spoiler details from Saturday night’s MLW SuperFight tapings. PWInsider reports that the following from the show:

* Raven, who made his return at the taping, was set up as a sort of “spiritual adviser” to Ricky Shane Page and AKIRA, will be working as a producer for the company.

* Cesar Duran did not appear at the taping due to the kidnapping storyline that is taking place.

* The show, which took place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelpha, was a full sellout.

* Gary Juster and Alex Greenfield worked backstage at the taping, while Delirious, Davey Richards, Hugo Savinovich, and Lince Dorado all worked as producers.