More Spoiler Notes From MLW SuperFight Tapings
February 5, 2023 | Posted by
A new report has some additional spoiler details from Saturday night’s MLW SuperFight tapings. PWInsider reports that the following from the show:
* Raven, who made his return at the taping, was set up as a sort of “spiritual adviser” to Ricky Shane Page and AKIRA, will be working as a producer for the company.
* Cesar Duran did not appear at the taping due to the kidnapping storyline that is taking place.
* The show, which took place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelpha, was a full sellout.
* Gary Juster and Alex Greenfield worked backstage at the taping, while Delirious, Davey Richards, Hugo Savinovich, and Lince Dorado all worked as producers.
