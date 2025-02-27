wrestling / News
Spoiler Notes on Opener & Main Event for Tonight’s TNA Impact
February 27, 2025
– PWInsider has details on the opening segment and matchup for tonight’s edition of TNA Impact on AXS TV. The show will reportedly open with The System in an in-ring segment. The opening matchup for tonight’s show is Mike Santana vs. NXT Superstar Oro Mensah.
Also, the main event for tonight’s show is reportedly The Hardys vs. The System. TNA Impact airs later tonight at 8:00 pm EST on AXS TV.
