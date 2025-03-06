wrestling / News

Spoiler Notes on Opener & Main Event for Tonight’s TNA Impact

March 6, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TNA Impact Spoilers Logo Next Week Image Credit: TNA

PWInsider has details on the opener and main event for tonight’s edition of TNA Impact on AXS TV. In the opening match, Brian Myers faces Elijah.

In the main event, TNA Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Matt and Jeff Hardy) face Eddie and Primo Colon. Tonight’s TNA Impact will air on AXS TV starting at 8:00 pm EST.

