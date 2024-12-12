Spoiler Notes on Opener and Main Event for Tonight’s TNA Impact

– PWInsider has details on the main event and opening segment scheduled for tonight’s edition of TNA Impact on AXS TV. For the Final Resolution go-home edition of Impact, Nic Nemeth and Masha Slamovich and Joe Hendry will face the team of AJ Francis, KC Navarro, and Tasha Steelz.

Also, PWInsider reports that TNA X-Division Champion Moose is going to open tonight’s show during a promo segment.

Tonight’s show will air on AXS TV at 8:00 pm EST.