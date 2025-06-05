Spoiler Notes on Opener & Main Event for Tonight’s TNA Impact

– PWInsider has details on the main event and opening matchup for tonight’s edition of TNA Impact on AXS TV. The opening matchup for tonight’s show will feature Tasha Steelz vs. Indi Hartwell.

The main event of tonight’s show will feature The Nemeths (Ryan and Nic Nemeth) and Frankie Kazarian vs. Mike Santana, Matt Hardy, and Leon Slater. Tonight’s Impact starts at 8:00 pm EST on AXS TV.