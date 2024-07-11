wrestling / News
Spoiler Notes on Opener & Main Event for Tonight’s TNA Impact
July 11, 2024 | Posted by
– PWInsider reported some details on the opener and main event for tonight’s edition of TNA Impact. In the opening match, Jordynne Grace will defend her TNA World Knockouts Title in an open challenge.
In the main event, Moose and Steve Maclin will face the team of Josh Alexander and Joe Hendry. Tonight’s show will air on AXS TV starting at 8:00 pm EST.
