Spoiler Notes on Opener & Main Event for Tonight’s TNA Impact

– PWInsider has details on the opener and main event for tonight’s edition of TNA Impact. Tonight’s opening match will feature Alan Angels vs. Chris Bey vs. Jason Hotch vs. Kevin Knight vs. Leon Slater vs. Jake for a shot at the X-Division Title. The winner will face champ Mustafa Ali at Rebellion.

In the main event, TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace defends her title against Tasha Steelz. The show will be broadcast on AXS TV starting at 8:00 pm EST.