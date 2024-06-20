Spoiler Notes on Title Matches Scheduled for TNA Slammiversary

– PWInsider reports that tonight’s TNA Impact will reveal the top title matches for TNA Slammiversary scheduled for next month. Here are the details on the two featured title bouts:

* TNA World Champion Moose will face five competitors in an Elimination Match.

* TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace will defend her title against Ash by Elegance.

TNA Slammiversary is scheduled for Saturday, July 20 at the Verdun Auditorium in Montreal, Quebec. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.