Spoiler On NXT Championship Match at NXT Takeover 36

A spoiler has come out of the NXT taping, revealing the NXT Championship match at NXT Takeover 36. JJ Williams and Fightful report that WWE taped next week’s episode of NXT on Wednesday and during the taping, Samoa Joe was announced as challenging Karrion Kross for the championship on the August 22nd PPV.

According to the spoiler, Joe offered his resignation as NXT enforcer to William Regal and asked Regal not to fire Kross for attacking Regal on this week’s show. Instead, he said that he wanted to face Kross for the title at the show. Regal agreed and signed the match, which will be Joe’s first bout since the February 10th, 2020 episode of Raw. He has been dealing with concussion issues since then and had unable to be cleared.