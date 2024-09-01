wrestling / News
Spoiler On NXT Stars Appearance At TNA Impact Taping
A couple of NXT stars made an appearance at the TNA Impact taping on Saturday. As you can see below, Arianna Grace and Karmen Petrovic appeared at Saturday’s post-TNA Emergence taping in Louisville, Kentucky. Petrovic answered Jordynne Grace’s open challenge for the TNA Knockouts Championship.
Karmen Petrovic vs Jordynne Grace!??
Ooooh the NXT x TNA partnership is heating up 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/T1RhXDw2zy
— HK of Mark Out Mania (@RealMarkoutHK) September 1, 2024
MISS NXT ARIANNA GRACE HAS CROSSED THE LINE AT TONIGHT'S TNA TV TAPINGS ‼️🔥
📸– @XylotThemes pic.twitter.com/7ge5lSELJF
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) September 1, 2024
