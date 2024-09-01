wrestling / News

Spoiler On NXT Stars Appearance At TNA Impact Taping

September 1, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
A couple of NXT stars made an appearance at the TNA Impact taping on Saturday. As you can see below, Arianna Grace and Karmen Petrovic appeared at Saturday’s post-TNA Emergence taping in Louisville, Kentucky. Petrovic answered Jordynne Grace’s open challenge for the TNA Knockouts Championship.

We’ll have full results from the tapings when they’re available.

