Spoiler On NXT Stars Appearance At TNA Impact Taping

A couple of NXT stars made an appearance at the TNA Impact taping on Saturday. As you can see below, Arianna Grace and Karmen Petrovic appeared at Saturday’s post-TNA Emergence taping in Louisville, Kentucky. Petrovic answered Jordynne Grace’s open challenge for the TNA Knockouts Championship.

We’ll have full results from the tapings when they’re available.

Karmen Petrovic vs Jordynne Grace!?? Ooooh the NXT x TNA partnership is heating up 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/T1RhXDw2zy — HK of Mark Out Mania (@RealMarkoutHK) September 1, 2024