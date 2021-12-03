Spoiler On AEW Star’s In-Ring Return At AEW Dark Tapings

As previously noted, AEW is holding another set of AEW Dark tapings in Orlando, with two sessions set to be taped at Universal Studios. One noteworthy development from Friday’s taping involves an in-ring return.

It was revealed by Jacob Cohen on Twitter that Brandi Rhodes squared off with Angelica Risk during the tapings, which would mark Brandi’s first match since October 22 of last year.

Of course, Brandi was involved in a non-wrestling capacity on the most recent edition of AEW Dynamite, where she set a table on fire during the Cody Rhodes vs. Andrade match.

