Spoiler on Another Name in St. Louis for WWE Royal Rumble 2022

– PWInsider has a report on another big name who is in St. Louis, Missouri today for the WWE Royal Rumble 2022. According to the report, Shane McMahon is in town for the Rumble.

As previously reported, it was rumored that Shane McMahon would appear as a surprise entrant in the men’s Rumble match later tonight. Currently, the men’s Rumble match has 25 confirmed participants. So, there are still five open slots for the matchup.

The WWE Royal Rumble 2022 will be broadcast live tonight on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else. Be sure to check tune into 411’s live coverage later today.