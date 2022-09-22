wrestling / News
Spoiler On Appearance At AEW Grand Slam Rampage Taping
A new report has a spoiler on an appearance that took place at the Grand Slam episode of AEW Rampage. During the post-Dynamite taping, The Great Muta appeared at the show and got involved in Sting’s match at the taping. Sting was teaming with Darby Allin against the House of Black, and PWInsider reports that Muta made the save for Sting.
You can see pics from the taping below. Muta is in the midst of his retirement tour and will compete in his final match in January.
Bro WHAT #AEWRampage #TheGreatMuta pic.twitter.com/4hyqE7wSz0
— Josh Alba (@JoshuaAlba) September 22, 2022
#AEWRampage #AEWGrandSlam SPOILER for an awesome thing you won't want to miss Friday night. pic.twitter.com/m1EO4ptsHz
— David Bixenspan (@davidbix) September 22, 2022
