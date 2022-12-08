Spoiler On Appearance At AEW Rampage

A wrestling star made their debut at this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. As noted during the spoilers, NXT UK alumnus Trent Seven made his debut for the company as Orange Cassidy’s AEW All-Atlantic Championship opponent. Cassidy defeated Seven to retain his title.

Seven is a former NXT UK Tag Team Champion and NXT Tag Team Champion, having won both titles alongside Tyler Bate. He was released from WWE during the NXT UK talent cuts following the brand going on hiatus.

