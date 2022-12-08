wrestling / News
Spoiler On Appearance At AEW Rampage
December 8, 2022 | Posted by
A wrestling star made their debut at this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. As noted during the spoilers, NXT UK alumnus Trent Seven made his debut for the company as Orange Cassidy’s AEW All-Atlantic Championship opponent. Cassidy defeated Seven to retain his title.
Seven is a former NXT UK Tag Team Champion and NXT Tag Team Champion, having won both titles alongside Tyler Bate. He was released from WWE during the NXT UK talent cuts following the brand going on hiatus.
\
Trent Seven is on #AEWRampage . Thank you @TheKipSabian pic.twitter.com/MsdJqEYwWV
— The Luchador Podcast (@theluchadorpod) December 8, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Confirms William Regal Is Leaving AEW, Details Circumstances of His Exit
- Kenny Omega Responds to Vince Russo Questioning Seth Rollins as a Potential WWE Hall of Famer
- FTR Respond to The Usos Being Named No. 1 Tag Team of 2022 by PWI
- Ric Flair, Dustin Rhodes, Iron Sheik, More Show Support for Barry Windham