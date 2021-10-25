wrestling / News
Spoiler On Appearance At Impact Wrestling Taping
October 24, 2021 | Posted by
A new report has a spoiler from Sunday’s Impact Wrestling tapings for the company’s post-Bound For Glory episodes. PWInsider reports that Minoru Suzuki made his debut at Sunday’s tapings and ended up getting in a pull-apart brawl with Josh Alexander.
Details on how the brawl played out aren’t yet clear. Alexander won the Impact World Championship at Bound For Glory, but lost immediately after to Moose who cashed in his Call Your Shot contract that he’d won earlier in the night.
A match between Alexander and Suzuki is set for tomorrow’s TV taping.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Reactions to Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair Confrontation on Smackdown, Segment Edited For Replay
- Lex Luger On What His Relationship Was Like With Randy Savage, Having a Renewed Love For Wrestling
- AEW and Impact Wrestling Working Relationship Rumored To Be Over After Tonight
- Backstage Details on Incident Between Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair After WWE SmackDown