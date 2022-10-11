wrestling / News
Spoiler On Big Name & Others Backstage At Tonight’s WWE Raw
October 10, 2022 | Posted by
A big name is backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Brock Lesnar is in fact backstage at tonight’s show, as some rumors have suggested.
PWInsider also notes that former ROH stars Vincent and Dutch from The Righteous are backstage at the show. As of yet, there’s no word on what (if anything) any of the above names will be doing on tonight’s show.
