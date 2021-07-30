UPDATE: In an updated report, Johnson states that Banks is expected to wrestle on tonight’s SmackDown.

ORIGINAL: There’s a big name set to return on tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports that former SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks is officially slated to make her return to WWE television on the show.

Johnson notes that there’s currently no word as to what her role will be, but multiple sources confirmed that she will indeed make her return after several months away from WWE.

Banks’ most recent match in WWE came back at WrestleMania 37 in April, as she lost the SmackDown Women’s title to current champion Bianca Belair.

The report also mentions that the belief is that Banks had been off WWE television to film material for her Star Wars character, Koska Reeves, to use in future Disney+ Lucasfilm series.