wrestling / News

Spoiler On Big Name Set For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

January 27, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Logo Image Credit: WWE

The Royal Rumble is tomorrow night and WWE is pulling out all the stops for tonight’s Smackdown, with a big name set to appear in Laredo. According to PWInsider, Brock Lesnar is scheduled for tonight’s episode. It’s unknown if he will also appear in the Rumble.

Lesnar showed up on Monday’s RAW to attack Bobby Lashley, costing him his US title match with Austin Theory.

WWE Smackdown, Joseph Lee

