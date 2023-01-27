wrestling / News
Spoiler On Big Name Set For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
January 27, 2023
The Royal Rumble is tomorrow night and WWE is pulling out all the stops for tonight’s Smackdown, with a big name set to appear in Laredo. According to PWInsider, Brock Lesnar is scheduled for tonight’s episode. It’s unknown if he will also appear in the Rumble.
Lesnar showed up on Monday’s RAW to attack Bobby Lashley, costing him his US title match with Austin Theory.
