wrestling / News
Spoiler On Current Champion Not Working Wrestlemania
March 27, 2020 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that Smackdown tag team champion The Miz will not be working Wrestlemania, even though he was in Orlando for the tapings. It was noted earlier today by Dave Meltzer that Miz is sick, although it wasn’t said if he had Coronavirus or what his symptoms were. However, Miz’s illness likely played a role in Roman Reigns deciding to back out of the event.
