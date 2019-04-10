wrestling / News
Spoiler on Debut at NXT Taping
April 10, 2019 | Posted by
– An incoming star made their debut at Wednesday night’s NXT taping at Full Sail University. As noted in our results from the show, KUSHIDA made his debut at the taping. The new signee defeated Kassius Ohno at the taping.
KUSHIDA’s signing was announced on Friday, and he made his on-screen debut in the crowd at the NXT taping.
