Spoiler on Debut at NXT Taping

April 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– An incoming star made their debut at Wednesday night’s NXT taping at Full Sail University. As noted in our results from the show, KUSHIDA made his debut at the taping. The new signee defeated Kassius Ohno at the taping.

KUSHIDA’s signing was announced on Friday, and he made his on-screen debut in the crowd at the NXT taping.

NXT, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

