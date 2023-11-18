Spoiler On Debut At ROH Taping

A big spoiler has been revealed from Friday’s ROH TV taping. As you can see below, Ronda Rousey appeared at the ROH taping after tonight’s AEW Collision and Rampage. Rousey teamed up with Marina Shafir against Athena & Billie Starkz. PWInsider reports that Rousey and Shafir picked up the win in a physical match that had a heavy crowd reaction and that Rousey came out to “Bad Reputation.”

It was reported earlier that Rousey was at the taping. There’s no word as of yet whether this is a one-time appearance or something more. There’s also no word on when the match may air, though it could conceivably take place next week.

Justified "Holy shit!" chants for @ringofhonor with ROH Women's World Champion @AthenaPalmer_FG + her minion @BillieStarkz vs @MarinaShafir + her handpicked partner! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 18, 2023