Smackdown Star Debuts At Today’s NXT UK Tapings (SPOILER)

Former NXT tag team champion Alexander Wolfe, who we reported was in Glasgow for the NXT UK tapings, made his debut for the brand during the taping today. He joined WALTER, Marcel Bathel and Fabian Aichner as part of the faction called Imperium.

Wolfe previously said goodbye to WWE in a Twitter post earlier this week. This led some to believe he was going to leave the company, but it seems he just meant the main roster, as he was still under contract. You can see photos from his NXT UK debut below. We will have full spoilers from the taping later today.