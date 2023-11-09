Spoiler On Debut At Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

A new talent is making their Impact Wrestling debut tonight, according to a new report. PWINsider reports that Myron Reed is debuting on tonight’s show, joining fellow Rascalz members Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz. Reed is said to be making his in-ring debut on a future episode.

Reed has been a member of the group since 2018 but has not appeared with them on national TV. The group has consisted of Miguel, Wentz and Dezmond Xavier (now Wes Lee in NXT) on Impact TV. Reed is a former MLW star and held the MLW Middleweight Championship. he left MLW back in January.