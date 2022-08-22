Spoiler On Debuts At AEW Dark Tapings

A couple names made their AEW debuts at the Dark tapings on Sunday. As you can see below, both Westin Blake and Levis Valenzuela, Jr. made their debuts at the second session of the Dark tapings at Universal Studios.

Blake worked in WWE as Wesley Blake, a member of the Forgotten Sons alonside Steve Cutler and Jaxson Ryker. Valenzuela is better known as No Way Jose, working with WWE under that name in NXT and competing in Impact and on the indy scene following his release in 2020.