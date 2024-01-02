Spoiler On Dragon Lee’s Replacement On Tonight’s WWE NXT

Tonight marks a new episode WWE NXT, featuring a loaded lineup for its New Year’s Evil special.

The action-packed show includes the main event between NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov and Trick Williams, as well as a clash between NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria and Blair Davenport. Additionally, the finals of the NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament will take place.

The scheduled match between Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro against Drew Gulak, Charlie Dempsey, and Damon Kemp had to be altered due to Lee’s visa issue. However, it is expected that this matter will be resolved in the near future, potentially even within this week.

Fightful Select’s Corey Brennan reports that Carlito is at the Performance Center where he has been seen preparing to compete. As of now, he is slated to be the teammate of Wilde and Del Toro.