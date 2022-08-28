wrestling / News

Spoiler On Former ROH Wrestler Appearing At Impact Wrestling Tapings

August 27, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling 20 Years Logo D'Lo Brown Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

PWInsider reports that former Ring of Honor TV champion Shane Taylor made his Impact Wrestling debut tonight. The company is taping several episodes of television in Dallas. Taylor had a match with Crazzy Steve for Before the Impact, which he lost.

We will have full taping results later in the night.

Joseph Lee

