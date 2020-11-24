Spoiler on Impact Wrestling’s ‘Phenomenal Opponent’ Tease

– As previously reported, Ethan Page is set to face a mystery opponent tonight on IMPACT! on AXS TV. According to the preview, Page has to face “A Phenomenal Opponent” of The Good Brothers’ choosing in order to earn a tag team title rematch for The North. Obviously, the “Phenomenal” tease sounds like a reference to former TNA star and stablemate with The Good Brothers, AJ Styles. Fightful Select has an update and spoiler on the outcome of the recent AJ Styles teases from The Good Brothers in Impact Wrestling.

According to the report, the teases by Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows regarding a return for AJ Styles to Impact will actually be Swoggle (aka Hornswoggle). Instead of AJ Styles, who is still currently signed to WWE, it will be Swoggle appearing in AJ Styles gear. Additionally, Swoggle will wrestle multiple matches on TV in a parody gimmick as part of The Good Brothers’ feud with The North.

So, it appears Swoggle will be the mystery opponent on tonight’s IMPACT! against Ethan Page, and he will have multiple matches in Impact Wrestling with the AJ Styles parody gimmick while The Good Brothers feud with The North.