wrestling / News

Spoiler on Intercontinental Title Tournament Matches For Tonight’s Smackdown

May 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Smackdown Logo 2019

– The first Intercontinental Title Tournament matches are set for tonight’s episode of Smackdown. PWInsider reports that the following matches will take place tonight for the tournament:

* Elias vs. Baron Corbin
* Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak

WWE has not yet officially announced these matches. The tournament is to crown a new champion after Sami Zayn was stripped of the title for being unable to defend it.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Smackdown, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading