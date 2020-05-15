wrestling / News
Spoiler on Intercontinental Title Tournament Matches For Tonight’s Smackdown
May 15, 2020 | Posted by
– The first Intercontinental Title Tournament matches are set for tonight’s episode of Smackdown. PWInsider reports that the following matches will take place tonight for the tournament:
* Elias vs. Baron Corbin
* Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak
WWE has not yet officially announced these matches. The tournament is to crown a new champion after Sami Zayn was stripped of the title for being unable to defend it.
More Trending Stories
- Note On Why Stu Grayson and Evil Uno Haven’t Been On AEW TV
- Jim Ross Says Ed Ferrara’s Oklahoma Parody of Him in WCW Was Personal & Hurtful, Discusses If He Ever Cleared The Air With Ferrara & Vince Russo
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Putting a Major Summer-Long Storyline on Hold
- Jim Cornette Says He’ll Never Meet Joey Janela, Janela and Chili’s Restaurant Respond