wrestling / News

Spoiler on Major Change to Tonight’s Smackdown Plans

March 26, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Live Logo Smackdown’s

– WWE is changing their plans for tonight’s episode of Smackdown, according to a new report. According to Fightful, there will be an extensive segment that will result in “major changes” to the planned match that would determine Asuka’s opponent for WrestleMania and the match will not go on as originally planned.

The match was originally supposed to see Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Naomi, and Carmella all face off to determine Asuka’s challenger, but instead the word is that Asuka herself could be competing in a championship match on tonight’s show. Whatever ends up happening, the segment/match will get a good amount of time.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Smackdown, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading