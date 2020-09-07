wrestling / News
Spoiler on Match For Tonight’s Raw
September 7, 2020 | Posted by
A new report has a spoiler for a match that’s set to take place on tonight’s episode of Raw. PWInsider reports that Dominik Mysterio vs. Murphy will be one of tonight’s featured matches, and that there was talk a few hours ago that it could be the main event of the show.
The match is currently planned to have a stipulation of some kind, though it has not been confirmed what stipulation it would be. Raw takes place tonight from the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida and airs on USA Network.
